On Crookston Street, a man dies suddenly after becoming ill.

A man died near a playground in the Crookston area after becoming ill.

Around 9.25 a.m. on Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Lyoncross Road.

Sadly, a 66-year-old man died at the scene.

Lyoncross Road was taped off by police as it approached Linthaugh Road, according to residents.

The death has not been linked to any suspicious circumstances.

“Officers were called around 9.25 a.m. to Lyoncross Road in Glasgow following a report that a man had become ill,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“At the scene, the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and he has been informed of his whereabouts.”