On December 17, cops issued a TikTok challenge warning, stating that students who threaten violence will be CHARGED, and that more children will be arrested.

On December 17, a new TikTok challenge threatening violence against schools has been issued as a warning to parents.

As the challenge spread across the social media app, schools across the country increased security.

While the origins of the challenge are unknown, it is said to have evolved into threats of violence, such as bomb threats and shootings, prompting students to skip school on December 17.

TikTok did respond to the situation with a series of tweets about the challenge.

“We take even rumored threats very seriously,” reads a tweet from December 16. “That’s why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools, even though we haven’t found any evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

@TikTokComms said they’ve “exhaustively searched” for content related to the challenge and the alleged threats in a midday update on December 17.

They stated, “What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe.”

“Because local authorities, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security have all confirmed that there is no credible threat, we’re working to remove alarmist warnings that are in violation of our misinformation policy.”

We would remove any promotion of violence from our platform and report it to law enforcement if we discovered it.”

On its website, the account posted a guide to assist users and the general public in assessing the challenges that frequently appear on the platform.

However, many school districts across the country responded by actively pursuing threats and increasing campus security.

A few schools in Ohio have released statements about the threats and shared their response plans.

At least five school districts closed or promised to increase security on December 17, according to FOX8.

More schools responded to the challenge by investigating and even calling for an increase in police presence, including those in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Washington.

According to ABC7, a 14-year-old was arrested in California after authorities were notified of an alleged threat against Auburndale Intermediate School.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers were assigned to be present at the school during the day,” Corona, California Police said in a news release.

Following the November 30 shooting in Oxford, Michigan, which claimed the lives of four students, there has been an increase in threats of violence against schools.

Due to a threat against one of the district’s middle schools, all Oxford schools were closed earlier this week.

“We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating,” school officials said in a statement posted on the district website.

We are canceling school in all of our locations due to a lack of caution.

