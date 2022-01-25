On eBay, a former mayor accused of impersonating a war hero bought a uniform.

On eBay, a former mayor accused of posing as a war hero purchased a uniform.

A FORMER MAYOR accused of impersonating a war hero bought his uniform on eBay, according to his estranged wife.

Pete Jackson, 65, claimed to be a member of the Royal Military Police but, according to Fiona, 60, led a double life.

“He claimed he was given the uniform, but I checked his eBay account and he had purchased it,” she explained.

“I assumed the medals were genuine, but they were clearly not.

I have the impression that the entire 20 years I spent with him were a lie.”

Jackson, a former mayor of Otley in West Yorkshire, co-owned a pub with Fiona but moved out in April.

He’s on vacation with a new companion.

The council, the Lib Dems, and the Ministry of Defense are all looking into it.