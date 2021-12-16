On eBay, limited edition Christmas crisps with a mince pie flavor are selling for £145.

On eBay, limited-edition mince-pie-flavored Christmas crisps are selling for £145.

On eBay, a RARE assortment of Christmas crisps is being sold for £145.

A bag of Walkers mince pies, smoked pigs in blankets, and roast potato flavor snacks costs around £10.

However, at least seven people paid £9 for the three multipacks, each of which contained five bags.

The limited-edition multipacks cost as little as £1 each in stores.

However, Walkers withdrew the mince pie flavor last week because the allergen milk was not listed on the ingredients list.

The eBay bags do not expire until March 2022 for buyers willing to take a chance.

The Kent-based seller still had three lots available last night, all for £125.

