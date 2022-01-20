On Facebook, a fraudster impersonating Nicolas Cage defrauds a ‘lover’ out of £10,000.

A fraudster impersonating Nicolas Cage defrauds a ‘lover’ who thought she was chatting with the Hollywood star on Facebook for £10,000.

The woman was duped into thinking she was chatting with a famous actor on Facebook, with the account’s owner claiming Cage needed money for “tax reasons.”

According to Victim Support, the fraudster posing as Cage told the victim that he planned to visit the UK and advised her to keep their relationship “under wraps.”

She then gave the con artist around £10,000.

According to Lisa Mills, the charity’s senior fraud manager, the victim was vulnerable and “could ill-afford to lose” the money.

The fraudster posing as Cage has yet to be apprehended by police.

It comes after police figures show that nearly 9,000 cases of romance fraud were reported in the UK last year, up 27% from 2020.

However, many victims are too embarrassed to speak up, so the true number is likely to be much higher.

A fraudster impersonating Prison Break star Wentworth Miller, according to Ms Mills, duped another person.

“I think it’s difficult to communicate to the general public – people just scoff and say, ‘I wouldn’t be taken in by that,'” she told Sky.

“It’s real, it’s happening, and we need to support those who have experienced it.”

“Unfortunately, it’s more common than people think.”

Scammers posing as celebrities comb through their followers to target their fans, she warned potential victims.

“Now that dating websites and apps are doing everything they can to protect their users,” Ms Mills continued, “fraudsters will have to resort to other methods.”

“They can use Facebook or Instagram to send out random requests in the hopes that someone will respond and they will be able to begin attracting victims to their web.”

It comes after a 50-year-old mother from Winsford, Cheshire, was duped out of £500 by a romance scammer, forcing her to live “hand to mouth” with her four dogs for months as a result.

Jack Miller, 45, created a heartbreaking backstory about being a single dad to Henry, 12, after his wife died of cancer and quickly confessed online that he “was in love” with divorcee Claire Spencer, using a fake name.

She sent him money after hearing from ‘hotel builder’ Jack, who claimed he was stranded in Cambodia and unable to afford food due to the loss of his wallet.

“I felt humiliated and wanted to throw up when I realized it was a romance scam,” Claire told The Sun.

“I wanted to cry but couldn’t because I was physically unable to, I felt…

