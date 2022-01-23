On Facebook, a wanted man ‘taunts’ cops by boasting about how good he looks in his mugshot.

A WANTED man has appeared to taunt cops on social media by praising his mugshot’s appearance.

Michael Swansborough, 31, is wanted for a parole violation following an attempted murder conviction.

“What a good looking fella,” a Facebook account under his name said of the police photo, with a laughing face emoji.

Hundreds of people reacted positively to the comment.

Swansborough, then 19 years old, admitted to the attempted murder of another teen in Ashford, Kent, in 2008.

He must serve at least five years in prison before being eligible for parole, according to the judge.

He is wanted by Kent Police in connection with a prison recall, according to the police.

He has ties to Ashford, Thanet, and Canterbury, according to the police.