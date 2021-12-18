On first dates, the Geordies are the least likely to spend money.

According to a survey, Newcastle lads only spend around £30 on wooing a lady.

However, the average three-course restaurant meal with a drink costs £24 per person, making your first date night £48.

That’s £18 — or 60% — more than the average Geordie spends.

Craig Hornchurch, a mature student, once paid £5 for a doner kebab takeaway on his first date.

“She wasn’t impressed,” he said.

“The van is known for serving Newcastle’s best kebabs, but she had expected a dinner with wine and dessert.”

“I didn’t see her again.”

The next most frugal were the Brummies, who spent £33 on two meals.

According to a poll of 2,000 men conducted by OrderPay, Glaswegians were the biggest spenders, paying £52.

