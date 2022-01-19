On foreign trips, Prince Andrew insisted on ‘room temperature’ water and had a ‘valet with a 6ft ironing board.’

On foreign trips, Prince Andrew insisted on ‘room temperature’ water and a ‘valet with a 6ft ironing board.’

According to reports, Prince Andrew demanded that his water be served at room temperature and that his valet carry a six-foot ironing board on foreign trips.

Andrew’s term as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment has been exposed in a new expose, which includes a series of harrowing anecdotes.

Following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson, he was appointed to the position, which required him to promote British business interests abroad.

According to a diplomat, he was quickly dubbed HBH – His Buffoon Highness – throughout the Gulf.

One courtier immediately warned that the Duke’s private life would “willy-nilly, intrude into his public role” – and that he could be “going off with Ghislaine Maxwell to a nightclub” during his private time.

And now, Simon Wilson, the prince’s former deputy head of mission in Bahrain, has revealed more details about the prince’s traveling party.

Andrew flew with a team that included his equerries and private secretaries, as well as a valet with a massive ironing board, he told The New York Times.

According to Mr Wilson, the prince gave detailed instructions about his life on the road, including the exact temperature of his water.

Andrew was “rude and boorish,” according to the diplomat, and was dubbed a “buffoon” for his “childish obsession with doing the exact opposite of what had been agreed.”

It’s packaged as follows:

After one of his worst weeks ever, Andy is facing yet another day of major embarrassment.

He was effectively expelled from the Royal Family less than 24 hours after learning that a civil sex case in New York will go forward, despite his efforts to have it dismissed.

Andrew, who will be fighting the suit as a private citizen and vehemently denies any wrongdoing, is said to be concerned about being left penniless.

To add insult to injury, it was revealed that he would “shout and scream” if his teddies and soft toys were not placed in specific positions on his bed every night.

Then, on ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, it was suggested that he may have had an intimate relationship with convicted pimp Maxwell, who would come and go as she pleased at Buckingham Palace.

In the midst of the uproar, Andrew’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts were quietly deactivated.

The Duke’s supposed blunders as an envoy have been well documented.

“His type of diplomacy is not mine, in the sense that it has not always led to improved relations with the people he is supposed to,” Sir Ivor Roberts, the former British ambassador to Italy, observed in 2011.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.