On Glasgow’s Byres Road, a thug assaulted a woman before fleeing into nearby bushes to avoid police.

When police arrived, Daniel Duffy struck his victim on the forehead with his plaster cast arm before fleeing the scene.

He’s been in prison for five months now.

A man who attacked a woman while wearing a plaster cast on his arm was sentenced to five months in prison.

On September 11, 2021, Daniel Duffy, 23, attacked Miriam Wolff, 45, on Byres Road in Glasgow’s west end.

Due to his distinctive red hooded top, Duffy initially fled the scene and hid in the bushes, but he was apprehended by officers.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, Duffy admitted to assaulting Miss Wolff and injuring her.

He also admitted to threatening or abusing others.

Duffy was first seen on the ground outside an estate agents on Byres Road at 6.50 p.m., conscious and under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the court heard.

When a witness attempted to assist Duffy, he fled, but 40 minutes later he returned, acting erratically.

After that, he went up to Miss Wolf.

“Duffy struck Miss Wolff in the forehead with his right hand, which he was wearing a stookie on,” prosecutor Hannah Sweeney said.

Miss Wolff was treated by a doctor on the scene.

“Duffy then ran in the direction of Ashton Road, hiding in the bushes,” Miss Sweeney continued.

“Wolff was wearing a red hooded top and hiding in the bushes when officers arrived.”

“Officers noticed him and pursued him because he was wearing a distinctive top.”

“What is it? What do you want? I haven’t done anything,” Duffy yelled as he bolted from the scene.

Officers apprehended Duffy, but due to his plaster cast on his arm, they were unable to handcuff him.

“I’m going to wrap this around your neck,” said a hostile Duffy, raising his arm.

Duffy was detained while Miss Wolff was taken to the hospital to have her head wound examined.

Miss Wolff, who was in shock, decided not to stay at the hospital after learning that there would be a five-hour wait and that her partner would be unable to accompany her.

Miss Wolff didn’t need or want any additional treatment.

Susan Gibson, Duffy’s lawyer, told the court that Duffy had gone out to celebrate his birthday.

