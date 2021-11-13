On her first day of retirement, a nurse who worked on the front lines of COVID-19 wins $200k from a lottery ticket.

On the first day of retirement, a nurse who worked on the front lines of COVID-19 wins $200k from a lottery ticket.

One Kentucky woman got the sign she had been waiting for on her first day of retirement after a 36-year career as a nurse.

The woman won $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket just hours after leaving work.

Not a bad way to commemorate the occasion.

“It was unbelievable,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

“I had just retired the day before.”

I took this as a sign that it was time for me to retire.”

According to a press release issued by the state lottery, the woman bought a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket just hours after retiring.

She scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row, then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s top prize of $200,000.

Last week, she drove to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters and received a check for $142,000 after taxes.

The woman had been a nurse for 36 years, the last two of which were spent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told officials, “It’s been tough.”

READ ON FOR MORE INFORMATION