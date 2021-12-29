A man confesses to his family on his deathbed that he was a long-time bank robber.

Just before he died, Thomas Randele’s wife invited his golfing buddies and coworkers from the dealerships where he sold cars to visit them at their home.

They gathered to say their final goodbyes to a man they described as one of the nicest people they’d ever met: a dedicated family man who gushed about his daughter, a golfer who never broke the rules, and a friend to so many that a week later, a line stretched out the door of the funeral home.

By the time they paid their final visit to Randele’s home in suburban Boston in May, cancer in his lungs had taken away his voice.

As a result, they all left without realizing that their friend, with whom they’d spent countless hours swapping stories, had kept his most important secret hidden from them.

For the past 50 years, he has been a wanted fugitive in one of Cleveland’s most notorious bank robberies, hiding in Boston under a new identity he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969.

According to authorities, his wife and daughter were unaware until he told them on his deathbed.

It’s only now being pieced together how he was able to leave behind one family and begin a new life while eluding a US Marshals Service father and son who never stopped looking for him.

Ted Conrad began working as a teller at Cleveland’s Society National Bank in January 1969 and quickly realized that security was a major concern.

Russell Metcalf, his high school best friend, said he told his friends it would be easy to rob the place.

On his 20th birthday in July of that year, Conrad walked out of the vault with (dollar)215,000, which is now worth (dollar)1.6 million.

When the missing money was discovered, Conrad had already flown across the country.

In a letter to his girlfriend, he made the mistake of thinking he could return once the statute of limitations had expired.

