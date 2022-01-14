Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu greets his Dutch counterpart on his first day on the job with congratulations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu greets his Dutch counterpart on his first day on the job.

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu shakes the hand of his Dutch counterpart on his first day on the job.

Cavusoglu and Hoekstra discuss developments in Afghanistan and the Caucasus, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The capital of Turkey is ANKARA.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra to congratulate him on his new position, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Cavusoglu and Hoekstra also spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan and the Caucasus, emphasizing the importance of close cooperation on regional issues.

In a tweet, Hoekstra said, “It was a pleasure to speak with @MevlutCavusoglu about Dutch-Turkish relations and our cooperation on regional and international issues.”

I’m looking forward to meeting you in person.”

After 273 days of coalition talks, Mark Rutte has begun his fourth term as Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

On Monday, Hoekstra took oath as the Netherlands’ new foreign minister.

This was written by Merve Berker.