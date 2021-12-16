On Independence Day, the Turkish parliament speaker congratulates Kazakhstan and Bahrain.

On Independence Day, Turkey’s parliament speaker congratulates Kazakhstan and Bahrain.

Mustafa Sentop writes to his counterparts in Kazakhstan and Bahrain.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s parliament speaker, Mustafa Sentop, congratulated Kazakhstan on its 31st Independence Day on Thursday.

“On the occasion of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day, I sincerely congratulate the friendly and brotherly people of Kazakhstan on behalf of the members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and myself,” he wrote in a letter to his Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Nigmatulin.

Sentop emphasized that Turkey and Kazakhstan share deep historical and cultural ties.

“I send my warmest greetings to Kazakhstan’s friendly and brotherly people, as well as health, peace, prosperity, success, and happiness to you and all esteemed members of Kazakhstan’s Parliament,” he said.

Kazakhstan gained independence from the Soviet Union in December of 1991.

Following the Soviet Union's demise on December 16, 1991,

Bahrain is a country in the Middle East

Sentop also expressed his congratulations on Bahrain’s 50th anniversary of independence.

“On behalf of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and myself, I sincerely congratulate Bahrain on its National Day,” Sentop wrote in a letter to Bahrain’s Speaker of the Council of Representatives Fawzia Zainal.

“I believe that inter-parliamentary visits and contacts, which we will intensify with our joint efforts, will enrich our relations, which have developed on the basis of friendship and brotherhood between our countries,” he said.

On December 1st,

Bahrain gained independence from British rule on November 16, 1971.