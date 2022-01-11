On January 1, a Pennsylvania teen will be sentenced to prison.

Bucks County Courier Times, Levittown, Pa., by Chris Ullery

(National Public Radio)

For his role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a 19-year-old Feasterville man will serve 14 days in jail.

Prosecutors wanted Leonard Pearso Ridge to serve 45 days in prison, but his lawyers asked US District Judge James Boasberg to sentence him to probation instead.

Ridge was sentenced to two weeks in prison, 100 hours of community service, and a $1,000 fine by Boasberg.

Ridge’s age, according to Boasberg, kept him from serving the full sentence, but his text messages before and after the riots made some jail time appropriate.

Ridge was arrested in Lower Southampton in May 2020 after at least three witnesses told federal investigators about social media posts he made chronicling his time inside the US Capitol in January of last year.

In December, Ridge told another Snapchat user.

29 that former President Donald Trump’s election was rigged and that “something very big will happen very soon in this country.”

On January 1st,

Ridge claimed he was hit with mace several times after witnessing the shooting of Ashley Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was killed while attempting to break through a barricade inside the Capitol.

Investigators used other social media posts and security footage in addition to Ridge’s Snapchat videos to identify him inside the Capitol.

Ridge boasted about his role in the riots in another message sent the day after the riots, claiming that he was a part of history.

“Yeah, for the first time in US history, we stormed the US capital [sic], and I was a part of it…

“Just pray for me that the FBI doesn’t apprehend me,” Ridge wrote.

Ridge demonstrated an admirable “interest in politics” by going to Washington that day, according to defense attorneys in a motion for leniency before sentencing.

“At a time when most teenagers and young adults dream of being ‘influencers’ on social media platforms for trivial or mundane reasons, there is a lot of admiration for his peaceful political activism.”

His interest in politics is admirable, but he won’t be able to enter the Capitol until January.

6, if possible…

