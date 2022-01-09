On January 14, Turkish and Armenian special envoys will meet.

On January 14, Turkish and Armenian special representatives will meet.

Moscow will host a meeting to discuss how to improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that the first meeting of special representatives from Turkey and Armenia will take place on January 14.

The meeting of special envoys will be held in Moscow to discuss steps to normalize bilateral relations.

On December, Serdar Kilic, a former US ambassador, was appointed as Turkiye’s special envoy to discuss steps toward normalization with Armenia.

the fifteenth

Armenia named National Assembly Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan as its special representative for dialogue with Turkiye three days later.

The envoys will discuss a roadmap for moving forward, including confidence-building measures, at their first meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview last week.

Last week, Russia stated that it supports talks between Turkey and Armenia to normalize relations, emphasizing that “the entire world will benefit from this reestablishment of neighborly relations.”

Turkiye and Armenia have long been at odds over a variety of issues, ranging from Armenia’s refusal to recognize their shared border to historical incidents involving the Ottoman Empire’s Armenian population in World War I.