On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which stores are closed?

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, what stores are closed?

FOR MORE THAN A DECADE, MARTIN Luther King Jr. led a historic civil rights movement.

Martin Luther King Day is a national holiday observed on the third Monday of January.

The holiday will be observed this year on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Although most businesses and federal offices are closed for the day, many stores and restaurants will remain open.

Banks and the US Postal Service will be closed for the day, but FedEx and UPS will continue to deliver.

Target and Walmart are among the stores that have reopened.

The next day, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, all operations will resume as normal.

Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday that commemorates the civil rights activist’s life and work.

President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law in 1983, making Martin Luther King Day a federal holiday.

In 1986, the holiday was formally recognized for the first time.

Every year on the third Monday in January, it is celebrated.

As a result, it falls on January 17th.

This is the year 2022.

Professor

Because King’s birthday falls on January 15, the holiday falls on that day.

MLK Day is a national holiday in the United States.

Some states initially refused to recognize the holiday, but by the year 2000, all 50 states had done so.