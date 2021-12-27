On Monday, expect a lot of snow in Pennsylvania: interactive map

This morning, a mix of precipitation with the potential to slicken roads is expected in Dauphin Perry, Lebanon, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Center, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, and Fulton counties.

The area is under a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m.

Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are predicted by the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, this could result in slick roads and dangerous driving conditions.

On hilltops, the most ice is forecast.