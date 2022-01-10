On Monday, the Harrisburg School District will implement remote learning.

On Monday, the Harrisburg School District will start using remote learning.

The Harrisburg School District announced on Sunday that it will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the year.

17 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a note to the Harrisburg community, district superintendent Eric Turman stated that schools will begin using remote learning on Monday and will resume in-person instruction on January.

On January 1, all schools and offices are closed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on January 15th.

Students will log into Zoom through their Google Classroom to attend remote instruction from home, according to the note.

Students will stick to their regular daily routine.

Students and families can get Grab and Go meals on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: John Harris Campus at the Kimber Gym Entrance, Rowland Academy, Foose School, Ben Franklin School, Downey School, and Camp Curtin Academy, according to the district.

The use of masks is required.

