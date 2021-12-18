On Monday, the Saudi crown prince will pay a visit to Oman.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

On Monday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will travel to the Sultanate of Oman.

The visit is “an affirmation of Oman’s historic relations with Saudi Arabia,” according to a statement from the Omani Royal Court.

The visit will focus on issues of mutual concern “to serve the interests of the two countries and meet the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future,” according to the statement.

The visit on Monday will be bin Salman’s first to Oman, a country with which Saudi Arabia has had a tense relationship due to its warm relations with Iran.

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq visited Saudi Arabia in July, his first overseas trip since succeeding Sultan Qaboos in January 2020.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.