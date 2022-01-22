On my eight-hour flight, I was the only passenger, and I was treated like royalty.

On my eight-hour flight, I was the only one on board, and I was treated like royalty.

After being the only passenger on a flight, a British man has shared his strange experience.

Kai Forsyth was the only passenger on an eight-hour flight from the UK to the US, which for some passengers would be a dream come true.

The teen uploaded a video to Tiktok with the caption “Maybe the weirdest experience,” showing his followers a deserted plane.

“The cabin crew said I was the only person on the flight,” he wrote on the video.

Kai took advantage of the available space and made himself a bed across the empty seats in one of the rows.

“It was eight hours, so I made a bed,” he explained.

The most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in on a plane.”

The perks didn’t stop there: he revealed that the flight attendants were happy to provide him with as much free food as he wanted while he was on board.

“They literally gave me all of the snacks and unlimited food,” he said.

More than 60,000 people have watched the video, with several asking why he wasn’t upgraded to first class.

Kai admitted that he had requested an upgrade but that he had been denied.

“The flight attendants were sleeping in first class because there was no one to attend to,” he explained.

He also claimed he had no idea why he was the only passenger on the flight, despite the fact that the United States had recently reopened its borders to the United Kingdom.

Some passengers would envy Kai’s flight because they despise cramming themselves into cramped plane seats.

Travel experts have discovered a clever trick for getting a row to yourself on a plane.

Furthermore, Ryanair has revealed the best seats on its planes for legroom and sleeping.