On New Year’s Day 2022, what will the weather be like in Glasgow?

What will the weather be like on New Year’s Day 2022 in Glasgow?

It’s going to be a dreary night, but it won’t be too cold, thankfully.

But, regardless of how you spend New Year’s Day, we wish you a happy one.

Today is the last day of 2021, which means that the first day of 2022 is tomorrow.

And, while we don’t know about you, we think this year flew by – at least in comparison to 2020.

However, according to both the Met Office and BBC Weather, the weather for the coming week is expected to be dreary.

The weather forecast for tonight, according to the BBC, is for cloudy skies with a few clear breaks.

A band of rain will move in from the west later in the night, but most of the night will be dry and clear by dawn.

“The mild conditions are expected to persist into the weekend,” the Met Office says, “but are forecast to break down on Tuesday, allowing an ingress of colder air, potentially bringing wintry showers and frosts.”

This is a brief period of cold weather before the Atlantic weather system returns, bringing more bouts of strong winds and rain to the UK.

“The warm spell could also threaten New Year’s Day records, creating an unusual situation in which one weather system could break records for two days in two calendar years.”

“A flow of warm, moist air from the Canary Islands, further south in the Atlantic, is driving the exceptionally mild spell, which also brings cloud and rain outbreaks to the UK.”

What will the weather be like in Glasgow tomorrow in 2022?

Midnight: A moderate breeze and thick cloud.

1 a.m.: Cloudy with a light breeze.

2 a.m.: Moderate breeze and light rain.

3 a.m.: Light rain with a light breeze.

4 a.m.: Light rain with a light breeze.

5 a.m.: Moderate breeze and light rain.

Light cloud and a moderate breeze at 6 a.m.

7 a.m.: A fresh breeze and a light cloud.

8 a.m.: Light rain with a cool breeze

9 a.m.: Light rain with a cool breeze

10 a.m.: Light rain with a cool breeze

