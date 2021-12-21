A trailer released on New Year’s Day teases a Harry Potter cast reunion for the 20th anniversary of the film.

A trailer released on New Year’s Day teases a Harry Potter cast reunion for the film’s 20th anniversary.

On January 1st, the special will be broadcast on Sky and streamed through the NOW streaming service.

A new trailer for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, which will air on New Year’s Day, has been released by Sky.

The new trailer gives fans a first look at the highly anticipated retrospective special, which will air exclusively on Sky and the streaming service NOW.

In the Gryffindor Common Room at Warner Bros., Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are reunited.

As they laugh at the London Studio Tour, the iconic Harry Potter theme tune plays in the background.

The scene then cuts to Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter for ten years, strolling through Diagon Alley, while Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, strolls past the Hogwarts Express.

Emma is then seen walking through the Great Hall, where she is taken aback when she sees Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy.

In a voiceover, she says, “It feels like no time has passed yet a lot of time has passed.”

Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter films, is seen reminiscing with other cast members in the new trailer.

“I think this is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and reminisce,” Rupert says in the video.

“What scared me the most was the implication that the most important thing in our lives was done,” Daniel continues, “and there’s something so joyful about seeing everyone and being like, it wasn’t.”

Honored cast members and filmmakers from all eight Harry Potter films have gathered to commemorate the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Helena Bonham Carter is also asked about her role as Bellatrix Lestrange, and she reveals that she keeps her character’s teeth.

The reunion will be attended by Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

On December 29, the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be broadcast on Sky and NOW.

In a four-part competition hosted by Helen Mirren, Harry Potter fans will compete.

