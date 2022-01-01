On New Year’s Eve, a head-on collision killed three people and injured three children.

A horrific New Year’s Eve smash has killed three people and injured three children.

At around 4.45 p.m. yesterday in Kells, Co Meath, Ireland, two cars collided on a slip road of the M3 motorway.

The accident occurred on the N52 slip road, killing the driver and passenger in one of the cars, both in their twenties.

The second vehicle’s driver, a woman, was also killed in the horrific collision.

Three children were rushed to the hospital for treatment, two of whom were baby girls who did not have life-threatening injuries.

A 12-year-old boy is still in the hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.

The road was closed for a technical inspection, but it has since reopened, and police are looking for witnesses to the collision.

Thomas Byrne, a TD for Meath East, has expressed his condolences to the three people who died.

“My deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and prayerful thoughts with the injured,” said the Minister for European Affairs.

