New Year’s Eve in Harrisburg

On Friday evening, Harrisburg hosted its annual New Year’s Eve celebration at FNB Field on City Island.

The annual strawberry drop was held, and fireworks were set off to ring in the new year at midnight.

Kids’ activities, live music, a ZeroDay Brewing beer garden, food trucks, a photovideo booth, and more were among the highlights of the event.

The event has been relocated from Second Street, where it had previously been held.