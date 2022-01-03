On New Year’s Eve in Alaska, I discovered a premature baby abandoned in a box outside with a note from his’sad’ mother pleading for ‘help.’

Roxy Lane of Fairbanks discovered the newborn and took him to a nearby hospital after seeing him wrapped in blankets in the freezing temperatures.

“Please help me!!!” Teshawn’s family wrote in the note, which Lane shared online.

“To raise me, my parents and grandparents don’t have enough food or money.

They had no intention of doing this to me.

“Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are pleading with whoever finds me to help them.

“My name is Teshawn,” says the narrator.

“I was 12 weeks premature,” the note continued.

At the time of my birth, my mother was 28 weeks pregnant.

“It makes my mother so sad to have to do this.”

The day Teshawn was discovered, temperatures were as low as 1 degree, but officials said he was “in good health.”

“Please, if anyone knows this new mom, check on her! She might be in a desperate situation, feeling abandoned herself,” Roxy said after finding little Teshawn.

“Clearly, someone in our community felt so hopeless and lost that they made the most difficult decision of their lives to abandon that innocent life on the side of the road with nothing but a name and some blankets.”

“But she named him!” Lane continued, “so there’s some love there, even if she made a bad choice.”

“Surrendering a baby is always a safer, more humane option, and you won’t get in trouble or have to answer any difficult questions.”

“Take the baby to the fire station, church, or hospital, and they’ll look after them.”

The mother of the child has yet to be identified.

The newborn was discovered, according to Alaska State Troopers.

“On 123121 at around 1400 hours, AST in Fairbanks received a report of a newborn child abandoned in a cardboard box,” they said.

“The child was alive and appeared to have recently been abandoned at the location.

“A note was left with the child indicating that the parent was unable to care for it; the child was taken to a local hospital by EMS and found to be in good health.”

“Anyone with information about this child is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100 or anonymously through the AKTips smartphone app.”

