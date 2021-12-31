London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement on New Year’s Eve urging the unvaccinated to ‘consider the risk they pose.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement on New Year’s Eve urging the unvaccinated to “consider the risk they pose.”

Sadiq Khan has encouraged people to take a lateral flow test before going out to celebrate the start of the year 2022.

According to London Mayor Boris Johnson, people who are unvaccinated or untested should consider the risk they are taking if they gather with others to celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight.

His remarks come as residents across the capital prepare to ring in the new year amid rising hospitalizations and Covid-19 outbreaks.

The coronavirus was found in 189,846 cases across the UK on Friday, with 24,865 of them in London.

“The evidence tells us that the Omicron variant is very, very dangerous if you haven’t had the vaccines and haven’t had a booster,” Sadiq Khan said.

You’re putting your own safety, the safety of your family, and the safety of your community at risk if you don’t have a lateral flow or a vaccine.

“You won’t be able to tell if you’ve been infected.”

You could be infecting people you care about.”

Mr Khan urged Londoners to spend New Year’s Eve “sensibly and cautiously.”

According to him, people should continue to test before going out, use face masks, and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.

Mr Khan stated that “vaccines and boosters are game-changers, lifesavers,” and that “we all have a responsibility to follow the rules.”

The capital’s major New Year’s Eve celebrations have been shortened as a precaution against Covid-19.

An event planned for 6,500 key workers and members of the public in Trafalgar Square has been canceled.

The annual fireworks display on the River Thames, which was previously open to the public, will be canceled as well.

Mr Khan believes that visitors to London who come to see fireworks are wasting their time.

Instead, the main event in the capital will be a 30-minute live broadcast to ring in the New Year and look ahead to the coming year.

Live performances will be included in the show, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as some of the year’s “most defining moments.”

It is not recommended that people visit London landmarks in the hopes of seeing some of the show live.

