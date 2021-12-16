On our way home from work, we were confronted by a ‘Yowie’ apeman who looked like Bigfoot – it was terrifying.

On our way home from work, we were confronted by a ‘Yowie’ apeman who looked like Bigfoot.

THREE men have described how they were terrified when they came across an apparent Bigfoot-like “Yowie” while driving home from work.

The men claim they came across the beast while driving home in remote Queensland, Australia, earlier this month.

The three plantation workers were driving to the Jimna Base Camp in Australia on Saturday, December 4 when they spotted the animal, according to the Courier Mail.

They claimed they saw the “slouched over figure” under a street light, and when it noticed them, it turned to face them.

The mysterious figure, according to Seamus Fitzgerald, has “very long arms” and an “apelike” face.

“At first, we thought it was a boar or a very large animal,” he explained, “until we got closer and saw it run off in a very apelike manner.”

“I’ve never had anything like that before in terms of the paranormal or strange.”

“I didn’t get much sleep that night, and the feeling that I’d seen something I’d never believed in before was overwhelming.”

When the group crossed paths with the unknown entity, coworker Stirling Slocock-Bennett said the group was immediately confused.

“We were in complete disbelief of what we were seeing,” he said.

“It was definitely a scary moment for me because, as I mentioned, I was so perplexed and shaken by what we were seeing, and as we got closer and closer, it didn’t make sense like you’d hope.”

Locals in the small town of Jimna, which has a population of only 91 people, claim to have seen evidence of the alleged Yowie before.

“We went on a few hikes afterwards to see it,” Mr Slocock-Bennett said, “but sadly they weren’t very well organized, with too many people and too much noise.”

“However, after speaking with locals, it appears that storms drive the Yowies away.”

An expert tracker claimed in 2019 that the legendary beast, which is thought to be an 8-foot-tall Bigfoot-like creature, has been sighted repeatedly in the outback.

Dean Harrison of Australian Yowie Research claims to have firsthand experience with the beast and has received hundreds of reports from all over Australia.

According to Dean, the Yowie has orangey-brown hair that is typically two to four inches long.

“It was unlike anything I’d ever seen in my entire life,” Dean said. “I knew I had to move, and the moment I did, this thing roared.”

“I thought I was going to die, but it began to run ahead of me, so I veered away from the forest tree line.”

