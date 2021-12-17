On perilous journeys abroad, Ethiopian migrants put their lives in jeopardy.

On perilous journeys abroad, Ethiopian migrants risk it all.

On the eve of International Migrants Day, Anadolu Agency examines the multifaceted implications of Ethiopian migration.

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIAN REPUBLIC

As tens of thousands of undocumented young Ethiopians continued to migrate, risking death or disappearance on perilous journeys, well-established documented immigrants have risen to become a powerful economic and political class.

Over the last half-century, documented immigrants in North America, Europe, and the Middle East have grown in number by legally bringing their families and spouses into the community, according to a study, an expert, and official documents.

Matewos Ayele, 25, a shoe shiner in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, is one of the most determined would-be migrants. He migrated to Addis Ababa from the densely populated southern Ethiopia, from where unskilled workers migrate to South Africa.

He is completely unaware of International Migrants Day, which is observed every year on December 1st around the world.

Since the year 2000, there have been 18 people.

Ayele, on the other hand, is well informed about the route, means, rewards, and outcomes of his highly anticipated second migration to South Africa.

South Africa has become idolized.

“There is no way for me to change my life and improve the livelihood of my poor family, who has high expectations of me,” he said.

“I’m determined to follow in the footsteps of a large number of young people from our region who have changed their lives by migrating to South Africa.”

Ayele acknowledged that illegally leaving Ethiopia and entering South Africa is illegal.

“We’ll take a chance.”

There are several options.”

Perilous journey

Undocumented Ethiopian migrants have been passing through Yemen, Djibouti, and Somalia on their way to Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries for years.

Mesfin Girma, 38, is one of many who crossed to Djibouti and then traveled by boat to war-torn Yemen, eventually arriving in Saudi Arabia.

“In the Yemeni deserts, some of our friends perished.”

“People who led us to Saudi Arabia severely beaten and robbed us of our belongings and money,” he recalled.

Girma was deported two years ago after five years as an undocumented worker in the kingdom.

“When we returned home, the Ethiopian government gave us a cement block making machine, and we started a small business,” he explained.

