On Qatar’s National Day, Turkey extends its greetings.

On Qatar’s National Day, Turkey extends greetings.

The Turkish president and the Qatari emir talk over the phone about regional issues and ways to improve bilateral ties.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to Turkey’s Communications Directorate, the Turkish president and the emir of Qatar discussed regional issues and steps to improve bilateral relations on Saturday.

According to a statement from the directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his greetings to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad over the phone on Qatar’s National Day.

Qatar’s National Day is observed every year on December 1.

It commemorates Qatar’s unification in 1878, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the country’s founding father.

Merve Berker wrote this piece.