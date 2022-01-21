On Route 95 in Las Vegas, a bridge collapses, trapping a man beneath the rubble.

A man is said to be ‘trapped under rubble’ after a bridge collapses on Route 95 in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, a bridge on Route 95 in Las Vegas collapsed, trapping a man “under rubble.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a bridge collapsed in the area, and the Metropolitan Police Department is responding.

KXNT Talk Radio used Twitter to report on the “Eastern95” crash.

Las Vegas Fire was called to the scene, and a man was reportedly trapped, according to the radio station.

“Eastern is closed under 95 until next Tuesday due to bridge work,” the tweet concluded.

