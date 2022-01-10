On Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow, Banco Di Roma will open.

The Banco Di Roma restaurant in Glasgow is set to open on Royal Exchange Square.

Banco Di Roma is set to be the newest addition to Royal Exchange Square’s food and drink scene, replacing Zizzis in the beautiful Glasgow city centre building.

In the heart of Glasgow, an exciting new Italian restaurant is about to open.

In the days leading up to its upcoming opening on Royal Exchange Square, Banco Di Roma has been teased on social media.

The restaurant will be housed in the former Zizzi’s, which occupied the beautiful A-listed former Royal Bank of Scotland building in the heart of the city until it closed during the pandemic.

The owner of Zizzi’s and Ask Italian confirmed in July that 75 of their restaurants would close due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in the loss of 1,200 jobs.

In August, we told you about the Viva Italia group’s plans to reopen the venue with a new restaurant.

Toni Macaroni and Mozza in Glasgow, as well as Nardini’s in Largs, are all owned by Viva Italia.

The Banco Di Roma Instagram page shared posts over the weekend that hinted at what Glaswegians can expect from the city’s newest dining spot.

“Welcome.” they said.

We’re gradually revealing Banca Di Roma to you.

Stay tuned if you’re interested.

“Our setting is iconic and grand, evoking our essence.”

Are you ready to learn more about Banca Di Roma?

“Elegant, stylish, and modern.”

A place where you can be surprised.”

The exact date of the opening has yet to be determined, but Glasgow Live will keep you up to date.

Banco Di Roma’s address is 31 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ.