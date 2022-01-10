On Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel, TalkTV, Tom Newton Dunn will host a nightly show ahead of Piers Morgan.

Rupert Murdoch’s talkTV, a competitor to right-wing GB News, will be’straight and balanced,’ according to its operator News UK.

Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel has promised that a nightly prime-time political show hosted by journalist Tom Newton Dunn will be “straight and balanced.”

Newton Dunn, a former political editor of The Sun, will host a weeknight news and current affairs show on News UK’s talkTV before handing over the reins to Piers Morgan, the station’s newcomer, who promises a “fearless forum for lively debate.”

TalkTV is aiming to set itself apart from GB News, the avowedly right-of-centre channel that has struggled to gain traction.

Dunn’s show will feature “views and guests from across the political spectrum,” according to News UK, and will provide a “straight and balanced” take on the day’s events.

TalkTV will broadcast “proper hourly news bulletins, sports, and entertainment,” implying that the newcomer is attempting to steal viewers away from the BBC, ITV, and Sky News.

The channel will feature journalists from The Sun and The Times as well as presenters from News UK’s stable of radio stations, such as Chris Evans and Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Mr Murdoch is reportedly trying to persuade Jeremy Clarkson, Alan Sugar, and Jermaine Jenas to join him on his new television venture.

Although viewers can expect strong opinions on “cancel culture” and other culture war topics, the station has agreed to abide by Ofcom’s rules, which require a balance of voices to be heard across the entire schedule.

We’re ecstatic to get going.”

The 48-year-old will step down as Chief Political Commentator at News UK’s Times Radio, which has grown to a weekly audience of 637,000 listeners in the 18 months since its launch.

“TalkTV will create a new voice in UK media,” said Rebekah Brooks, CEO of News UK.

“I am thrilled that Tom is joining Piers in as we evolve our programming ahead of launch, making high-profile hires on and off air.”

