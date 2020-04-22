On-site job fair held in Wuhan

A job applicant receives body temperature check while having his health QR code verified before entering an on-site job fair in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 21, 2020. An on-site job fair was held in Wuhan on Tuesday with strict epidemic prevention measures. Over 1,600 job vacancies from more than 40 enterprises were offered to applicants, involving a variety of industries like food, pharmaceuticals, logistics, manufacturing, garment, agriculture, etc. To offset COVID-19’s impact on the job market, China has taken measures to ensure employment and promote work resumption, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS). (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)