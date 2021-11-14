On Strictly Come Dancing live, viewers react to Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s emotional silent dance.

Strictly Come Dancing live viewers react to Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s emotional silent dance.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing moved viewers to tears.

After the emotional scene, the professional dancer fought back tears as he told his EastEnders actress partner that he loved her.

Fans expressed their delight on Twitter, praising the stunning contemporary number set to Clean Bandit’s hit Symphony.

When the music abruptly stopped in the middle of the performance, the audience was left speechless as deaf stars Rose, 26, and Giovanni, 31, danced in silence.

They also “screamed” for the couple to “kiss” as the dancer told Rose, “I love you,” as they embraced at the end of their performance.

“No Strictly dance has ever made me cry so much,” one woman wrote, while another added, “Giovanni and Rose, you have made me cry!”

“Rose and Giovаni’s dаncing has nearly broken me.”

“I might go off in а corner аnd cry for а while,” a third agreed. “I’m full on sobbing аt Rose and Giovаnni’s couple’s choice dаnce,” a fourth wrote, while a fifth concluded: “Between sobbing I wаs screаming ‘kiss her!”