On suicide watch, Ghislaine Maxwell may not be permitted to wear a shirt or pants, and her sheets may be removed.

An expert told The Sun that if Ghislaine Maxwell is placed on suicide watch, she may not be allowed to wear shirts or pants, and her bed sheets may be removed while she is being closely monitored by correction officers.

In connection with Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse case, the disgraced socialite was found guilty of five counts of sex trafficking and conspiracy. She faces decades in prison.

Maxwell’s defense team has not publicly stated or responded to The Sun’s request for comment on whether she will be placed on suicide watch, but Christine Tartaro told The Sun on Thursday that it will be decided by the correctional facility and medical professionals.

Maxwell would have been evaluated after leaving court, according to Tartaro, a criminal justice professor at Stockton University who specializes in correctional facility suicides among other topics.

If her lawyer or family members are concerned that she will self-harm, they can request that she be placed on suicide watch, Tartaro said.

“Based on their observations, the corrections department can place her on suicide watch.”

Even if you’ve just returned from court, you’re likely to be evaluated.

A suicide screening is performed on them.

“Any affirmative response will result in them being placed on suicide watch or if correctional facilities notice anything.”

In prisons, the most common method of suicide is to hang oneself from bed sheets or clothing, as Epstein allegedly did in August 2019.

Before Epstein was discovered dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial, a slew of mistakes occurred, including guards falling asleep.

“The most important part of preventing inmates from committing suicide is supervision,” Tartaro said.

“Along with making sure there’s no way to harm yourself.”

While hanging themselves with bed sheets and clothing is the most common suicide attempt in correctional facilities, anything can be used to self-harm, according to the criminal justice professor.

“When you’re locked in a room with no windows, you become incredibly creative, which is why guards must be able to intervene.”

Prosecutors labeled Maxwell a “dangerous predator” when her trial began on November 29.

The prosecutor stated in court that between 1994 and 2004, the defendant sexually exploited young girls.

“She preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulating and sexually abusing them…

The defendant was involved in the sex trafficking of children.”

The trial went to jury deliberation on December 20 after weeks of witness testimony and prosecution, and on December 29 the jury returned a guilty verdict on five of the six charges.