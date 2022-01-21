On Syria’s Afrin, four civilians were killed by YPGPKK rockets.

YPGPKK rockets killed four civilians in Afrin, Syria.

Terrorists launch multiple rockets at civilians in northern Syria.

Syria’s AFRIN

In rocket attacks by the YPGPKK terrorist group in the Afrin district of northern Syria on Thursday, four civilians were killed and ten others were injured.

The terrorist group launched its attacks from the city of Tal Rifaat, which it still controls.

When the terrorist group targeted their car in the Maryamin village of Afrin, one civilian was killed and two others were injured.

Six rockets were fired at the streets of Afrin’s district center, including the Political Boulevard, Ziyadiye, and Raju.

Three civilians were killed and eight others were injured, according to initial reports.

Since Afrin’s liberation, the terrorist group has continued to attack it from Tal Rifaat, where it is required to leave under a Turkish-Russian agreement signed in October 2019.

Through Operation Olive Branch, Turkish forces and the Syrian National Army were able to free the Afrin region from the grip of YPGPKK terrorists after six years of control.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed nearly 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.