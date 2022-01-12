On Telegram, Covid anti-vaxxers championed the doctor who confronted Sajid Javid over the vaccine mandate.

On Telegram, Covid anti-vaxxers championed a doctor who confronted Sajid Javid over the vaccine mandate.

Dr. James “challenged serial liar Sajid Javid and got him told live on TV,” according to anti-vax groups on social media.

Anti-vaccination activists in Covid are praising the doctor who confronted Sajid Javid over the vaccine mandate, portraying him as a poster boy for their cause.

Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist on the intensive care ward at King’s College Hospital in London, claimed that the Government’s vaccine mandate was “not strong enough” and that he had acquired immunity through natural infection.

Over the weekend, Dr. James gave several broadcast interviews and used social media to encourage NHS colleagues to “stand up and make their voices heard” if they disagreed with the mandate.

“I’d like to suggest to those of you who don’t feel you’ve had a chance to speak up that I’ve just had to.”

Please reach out to your local news outlets.

Write to your hospital’s executive staff.

Write to Professor Sir Chris Whitty, the Government’s chief medical adviser, Boris Johnson, and Sajid Javid to express your concerns.

Please take a moment to stand up and make your voices heard as loudly as you can.”

Covid anti-vaccination groups with up to 80,000 Telegram users are now promoting the doctor, claiming that he “challenged serial liar Sajid Javid and got him told live on TV.”

“Dr Steve James courteously challenged Mr Javid,” one user said.

“Dr. James is dead on.”

“Well done if only more medical staff honored their path instead of taking pharma 30 pieces of silver and knowingly carrying out protocols that caused patients to suffer and die,” another wrote.

Some users suggested that he be nominated for a prize.

In the treatment of Covid-19, the vaccine has been proven to be both safe and effective.

Deaths and adverse reactions account for a very small percentage of all doses administered.

The government decided last year that all patient-facing NHS staff should have received their first dose of the vaccine by 3 February, and two doses by April 2022.

Anti-vaxxers were quick to latch on to Dr. James, according to experts in disinformation.

“Anti-vaxxers are astute marketers who understand that the appearance of celebrity or trusted public figures endorsing their views will aid their recruitment efforts,” says Callum Hood, Head of.

