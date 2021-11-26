On Thanksgiving Day, a devastating train accident in Miami County, Kansas killed’multiple people.’
According to reports, a Thanksgiving train accident killed multiple people.
According to KCTV5, there is no additional information available other than the fact that this is a multiple fatality train accident.
In Miami County, Kansas, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., according to reports.
