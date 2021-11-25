On Thanksgiving, Native American tribes gather to mourn.

Members of Native American tribes from all over New England have gathered in the seaside town where the Pilgrims first set foot — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous peoples around the world who have been subjected to centuries of racism and mistreatment.

The solemn National Day of Mourning commemoration in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday will commemorate the disease and oppression brought to North America by European settlers.

“We Native people have no reason to celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims,” said Kisha James, an Aquinnah Wampanoag and Oglala Lakota tribal member and granddaughter of the event’s founder, Wamsutta Frank James.

“We want to educate people so that they understand that the stories about the first Thanksgiving that we all learned in school are all lies.”

“Since the arrival of the Pilgrims, the Wampanoag and other Indigenous peoples have not lived happily ever after,” James said.

“Thanksgiving is a day of mourning for us because we remember the millions of our ancestors who were killed by uninvited European colonists like the Pilgrims.”

‘No Thanks, No Giving,’ we and many Indigenous peoples across the country say today.”

The United American Indians of New England have hosted the Thanksgiving Day event for the past 52 years.

The custom started in 1970.

On Cole’s Hill, a windswept mound overlooking Plymouth Rock, a memorial to the colonists’ arrival, indigenous people and their supporters will gather at noon.

The event will also be streamed live.

Before marching through downtown Plymouth’s historical district, participants will beat drums, offer prayers, and denounce what organizers call “the unjust system based on racism, settler colonialism, sexism, homophobia, and profit-driven destruction of the Earth.”

The US Army has been unearthing the remains of Native American children who died while attending the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and were buried at the Carlisle Barracks cemetery.

This year, they’ll also focus on the tumultuous history of federal boarding schools in the United States and Canada, where hundreds of bodies have been discovered on the grounds of former Indigenous children’s residential schools.

