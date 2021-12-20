On the 20th anniversary of 911, the second Taliban era begins.

ANALYSIS – On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the second Taliban era begins.

Afghanistan is now in a more precarious position than it was two decades ago.

During the second Taliban era, either this fragility will be repaired or Afghanistan will impose an even greater geopolitical burden on the region.

The author is an assistant professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, where she specializes in security, defense, and intelligence research.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

In terms of strategic nature, state counter-terrorism policies, military doctrines, international law, and the capabilities of armed non-state actors, as well as security literature, the September 11 attacks, the deadliest terrorist attacks in US history, represent a watershed moment.

Following the attacks, the United States declared a “Global War on Terrorism,” garnering support not only from the international community but also from international law in terms of the reasons for (as well as the purpose and means of) fighting this war.

Following the attacks on September 11, 2001, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a series of resolutions granting authority to respond (and thus legitimacy to military action), allowing actions in the name of joint self-defense, on which a coalition consensus was formed.

Furthermore, NATO, a regional organization, used one of the most important articles of its founding treaty (Article 5) for the first time in history.

In fact, NATO was able to take such a unilateral decision for the first time in its history, putting the principles of “collective defense” and “alliance relationships” into practice for the first time, on the basis that “an attack against one Ally is considered an attack against all Allies.”

As a result, regional and international organizations backed the United States in its fight against Al-Qaeda and its allies.

On October 7, 2001, the United States launched “Operation Enduring Freedom” against Afghanistan, in accordance with all of the rights and powers granted to it by international law, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 1373.

While the US’s new counter-terrorism policy, known as the “Bush Doctrine,” was reformulated to have a “preventive” and “preemptive” approach, “preemptive self-defense” became the new hot topic of discussion in international law literature.

The US’s counter-terrorism policy, on the other hand, was carried out with the support of the international community.

