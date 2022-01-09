On the 6th anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, Biden lashes out at the president and his Republican allies.

On the 6th of January, Biden lashes out at Trump and Republican enablers.

On the one-year anniversary of the attacks, the president says “democracy held,” but Trump and his supporters “failed” to reverse the nation’s will.

WASHINGTON, DC

On the one-year anniversary of former President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol, US President Joe Biden used unusually terse language to lash out at his predecessor and his partisan enablers.

Biden recalled Jan.

The insurgency was a watershed moment in American "democracy," with Trump and his supporters "failing" to overthrow the nation's will.

“A year ago today, democracy was attacked, plain and simple, in this holy place.”

From the National Statuary Hall in the Capitol, Biden said, “The people’s will was under attack, and our constitution faced the most serious of threats.”

“For the first time in our country’s history, a president not only lost an election, but also attempted to prevent a peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob stormed the Capitol.”

However, they were unsuccessful.

They were unable to succeed.

And on this day of remembrance, we must ensure that such an attack never occurs again,” he added.

“How dare anyone, anyone diminish, belittle, or deny the hell they were put through,” the president said, referring specifically to Republicans who have continued to downplay the severity of the attack.

“We saw rioters threaten these halls with their own eyes, threatening the Speaker of the House’s life, literally erecting gallows to hang the vice president of the United States of America,” he said.

According to a recent ABCIpsos poll, while the vast majority of Americans believe the insurgents are a threat to the country’s democracy, a significant portion – 25% – believe the rioters are actually protecting it.

One in four Americans believes the people who stormed the Capitol were defending the country a year after the riot, based on Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud, which he and his allies have continued to spread.

Although the poll did not break down those opinions by party affiliation, a separate Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only about 40% of Republicans believe the Jan.

6 of the assaults were extremely or extremely violent in nature.

Nearly 30% believe it was not at all violent.

Those are the views that prominent Trump supporters have expressed.

