On the anniversary of Rumi’s death, people from all walks of life pay tribute to him.

Rumi’s influence continues to draw people from all over the world to Turkey’s central Konya province 748 years after his death.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Thousands of people flocked to central Konya province in Turkey to commemorate Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, a renowned Islamic scholar, poet, and Sufi mystic who died 748 years ago.

Despite the rain, snow, and freezing temperatures in Konya, tens of thousands of people visited the Mevlana Museum, where Rumi’s tomb is located, to learn more about the man of wisdom, his spiritualism, and “divine love for the Almighty.”

Ajay Shrivastav, 51, was one of the visitors, claiming that he first encountered Rumi’s work 20 years ago and that the enigmatic scholar’s philosophy had profoundly influenced and touched his life.

The Indian man first heard of Rumi while living in New York for 18 years before relocating to Amsterdam.

“I’ve been following his studies and philosophy, and what has always drew me in has always been his pure love for God.

“I’m from India, and we follow Krishna, who has the same philosophy as me: love for God,” he explained.

Shrivastav went on to say that Sufi culture and music were “soulful,” resulting in spiritual fulfillment and a “self-connection” moment for him whenever he saw such artwork.

“After 20 years of knowing Mevlana (Rumi), he sent me an invitation this year, and my entire family is here,” he said, adding that being in Rumi’s presence was like being in a state of bliss.

The whirling dervishes’ dance performance at the commemorative event “Seb-i Arus,” or “the wedding night,” marking Rumi’s passing, impressed an English couple, Simon and Gayle Clark.

The Sema ritual is performed by members of the Mevlevi Order, also known as the Order of the Whirling Dervishes, which was founded by Rumi’s followers after his death and has been designated as one of UNESCO’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“I didn’t really understand it (the ritual) until I came here,” Gayle said, adding that the performance she saw was mesmerizing and helped her grasp the concept.

Short summary of Infosurhoy