On the Atlantic City Expressway, a vehicle slides off the highway and crashes into trees, injuring six people.

On the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday, a NEW Jersey Transit bus slid off the highway and smashed into several trees, injuring six people.

When the Route 551 bus left Atlantic City for Philadelphia around 4 a.m., it veered off the expressway, according to New Jersey officials.

The bus had seven passengers and a driver, according to officials.

