On the backburner: IPO delays due to Coronavirus

March 2, – The fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak around the world has forced a number of startups and private firms to put their plans for an initial public offering on hold.

Following is a list of some of the more prominent listings that have postponed their public debuts in recent weeks:

** Buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc has delayed the IPO of its German specialty chemicals group Atotech, concerned that the coronavirus outbreak will negatively impact the valuation it could achieve with investors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Recording label Warner Music Group Corp has abandoned plans to kick off its public debut early this week, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Shoemaker Cole Haan has also canceled plans to launch its IPO this week, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Indonesia’s Lion Air has deferred plans for an IPO of up to $500 million, due to a sharp fall in global stock markets, according to a Reuters report citing people close to the matter, as the coronavirus outbreak sparks worries of a global pandemic.

** 58 Home, the maid and home-maintenance service owned by China’s Craigslist equivalent 58.com Inc, has delayed its planned U.S. IPO, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2SWTVGj, citing people familiar with the matter, as the coronavirus outbreak cripples customer demand. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)