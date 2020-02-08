On The Beach Group sees strong summer sales despite…

Feb 6 – Holiday package provider On The Beach Group said on Thursday it expects strong sales growth during the summer, helped by higher marketing spends, as it taps into the market share opened up by the collapse of Thomas Cook .

On The Beach more than doubled its offline marketing spend in the four months to Jan. 31, helping it cushion the impact of more expensive flight tickets after Thomas Cook’s UK business and airline went insolvent and on delays in flight services following Boeing’s 737 MAX crisis.. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)