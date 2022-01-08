On The Beach shows you how to avoid airport lines without paying a fee – and it includes free lounge access.

On The Beach is a free service that allows you to skip the airport lines without paying a fee, and it also includes access to a lounge.

With a new offer from On The Beach, vacationing abroad has never been more luxurious.

For no additional cost, British citizens can avoid airport lines and relax in five-star lounges.

On The Beach is offering up to 40% off a variety of package vacations for summer 2022, with all of them including free airport security fast track.

Passengers who book a four- or five-star vacation will receive complimentary access to an airport lounge.

As a result, vacationers can skip the line at security and spend even more time in the airport lounge, where there is free food and drink.

Holidays to a variety of popular British destinations, including Portugal, Benidorm, Majorca, Tenerife, and Greece, are all on offer.

A seven-night stay in a four-star beachfront hotel in Albufeira, Portugal, plus return flights from Stanstead in May costs £209 per person, a 20% discount.

In April, a week’s stay in a five-star hotel on Rhodes, Greece, with half-board and return flights from Stanstead costs £336pp, a 25% discount.

In May, seven nights in a four-star hotel in Majorca with return flights from Birmingham start at £185 per person.

Holidays must depart between May 1 and October 31 to qualify for fast track and lounge access.

Only bookings of six or fewer people are eligible for free lounge access.

France is the latest country to announce that it is loosening its travel restrictions and welcoming British tourists back.

The announcement came just one day after Germany lifted its travel ban on British tourists, which had been in place for only a few weeks.

However, it is not all good news, as some countries are tightening their travel restrictions for British citizens.

Cyprus now requires all arrivals to have a negative Covid test, even if they are fully vaccinated, and Hong Kong will ban all UK flights starting on Saturday.

We’ve compiled a list of Covid travel rules for popular vacation destinations.

