On the charge of soliciting a minor, a Baltimore teacher was arrested.

A Baltimore teacher has been charged with sexually soliciting a minor.

(AP) — A teacher at a Baltimore-area private girls’ school has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

Mark Planamente, 38, of Parkville, has also been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor, according to Maryland State Police.

Planamente was a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore, a middle school for girls with Catholic roots that is not affiliated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s schools, at the time of his arrest on Friday night.

He is listed as a social studies teacher on the school’s website.

The school is assisting the investigation, according to state police.

He previously taught in Baltimore County Public Schools and The Catholic High School of Baltimore, according to police.

According to Maryland State Police, the investigation began on Friday after they received a report of an alleged inappropriate online relationship between a juvenile female and a former teacher.

Planamente was arrested late Friday night after officers obtained a search warrant.