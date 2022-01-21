On the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Downing Street staff ‘drank until 1 a.m. in a seven-hour drinking session.’

Due to Covid restrictions, the Queen was forced to attend her husband’s funeral at Windsor Castle just hours after the party.

When the details of two parties were first revealed last week, Downing Street apologized to Buckingham Palace, with Boris Johnson – who did not attend – saying he “deeply and bitterly” regretted what had happened.

New information about the April 16th leaving dos has surfaced.

Wine and spirits with mixers were reportedly served in disposable plastic cups at a party that lasted until the early hours of the morning, according to the Daily Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, alcohol was allegedly spilled on an office printer at one point.

Takeaway pizzas are also said to have been ordered in, and some employees are said to have used Mr Johnson’s son Wilfred’s slide.

As the two events collided in the Downing Street garden, Wilfred’s swing was damaged, according to reports.

New revelations about the party threaten to complicate Mr Johnson’s efforts to win over Tory MPs who want him to resign.

The latest reports have been described as “disgusting” by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“Shameful details of ridiculous behavior, when the British public gave up so much,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Boris Johnson established this culture.”

In Downing Street, the rules did not apply.

He must finally own up to his mistakes.”

The two parties, one for departing communications director James Slack and the other for a departing photographer, were said to have drew around 30 people each.

The country was in mourning for the Duke at the time, and Covid-19 restrictions prohibited socializing indoors except with family or support bubble members.

The Telegraph reported that it had seen a photo of staff gathered in the Downing Street basement for one of the parties – some with drinks.

According to the newspaper, they had also received text messages indicating that they were involved.

