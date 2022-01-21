On the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, Downing Street staff ‘drank until 1am in a seven-hour drinking session.’

Due to Covid restrictions, the Queen had to attend her husband's funeral at Windsor Castle just hours after the party.

Staff at No. 10 Downing Street partied until 1 a.m. on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, according to reports.

When the details of two parties were first revealed last week, Downing Street apologized to Buckingham Palace, with Boris Johnson – who did not attend them – saying he “deeply and bitterly” regretted what had happened.

New information about the April 16th leaving dos has surfaced.

Wine and spirits with mixers were allegedly served in disposable plastic cups at a party that lasted until the early hours of the morning, according to the Daily Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, there was a time when alcohol was spilled on an office printer.

Takeaway pizzas were also allegedly ordered in, and some employees were said to have used Mr Johnson’s son Wilfred’s slide.

Wilfred’s swing was damaged when the two events collided in the Downing Street garden, according to reports.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Queen was forced to sit alone at her husband’s funeral at Windsor Castle just hours after the party.

New revelations about the party threaten to complicate Mr Johnson’s efforts to win over Tory MPs who want him to resign.

The latest reports were deemed “disgusting” by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“Shameful details of ludicrous behavior, at a time when the British public has given up so much,” she tweeted.

“Boris Johnson is responsible for this culture.

In his Downing Street, the rules didn’t apply.

Finally, he must accept responsibility.”

The two parties, one for departing communications director James Slack and the other for a photographer who was leaving, were said to have drew around 30 people.

The country was in mourning for the duke at the time, and Covid restrictions prohibited socializing indoors except with members of the same household or support bubble.

The Telegraph reported seeing a photo of staff gathered in the Downing Street basement for one of the parties – some with drinks.

The newspaper also claimed that it had seen text messages indicating that they were involved.

