On the first anniversary of Navalny’s arrest, the EU calls for his release.

On the one-year anniversary of his arrest, the EU calls for Navalny’s release.

The Bloc condemns the ‘politically motivated’ trial of a Russian opposition politician.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

On the first anniversary of his “politically motivated” arrest and imprisonment, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the immediate release of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

In a statement released on the first anniversary of Navalny’s arrest, Borrell reiterated the European Union’s “call on the Russian authorities for his immediate and unconditional release without further delay.”

“We deplore that the Russian legal system is still being used against Mr Navalny, as he now faces new criminal charges,” he said, describing Navalny’s prosecution as “politically motivated.”

He went on to say that the bloc continues to condemn the assassination attempt on Navalny using the military-grade chemical agent Novichok, and that Russian authorities should investigate the incident.

Borrell also denounced the persecution and misinformation campaign waged against members of Navalny’s political movement, and called for the release of Liliya Chanysheva, the former head of Navalny’s Ufa office.

When Navalny returned to Moscow in January, he was arrested.

He arrived in Germany on July 17, 2021, after being poisoned by Novichok and receiving life-saving treatment.

Navalny was sentenced to prison for violating his parole a month later by a Moscow court.

Under the bloc’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, the bloc imposed sanctions on four Russian high-ranking officials in March over Navalny’s arbitrary arrest, prosecution, and sentencing.

Navalny was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament in December for his courage in exposing “the corruption of (President) Vladimir Putin’s regime” and his social campaigns that “helped to expose abuses and mobilize the support of millions of people across Russia.”